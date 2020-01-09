MSI Teases its All-Black GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Creation

MSI has so far been having a very busy CES 2020. We’ve seen a whole host of products promoted or announced from them and, perhaps the most well-received so far has been their new Tomahawk and TRX40 motherboard designs.

In a report via Videocardz, however, MSI has also taken the opportunity to tease its latest upcoming graphics card release from Nvidia. Namely, the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Creation.

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Creation

The graphics card seems to be based on their current ‘Evoke’ design that was most recently seen with their AMD 5700 XT. Unlike that graphics card, however, that had a very distinctive gold design, the Creator is taking an all-black approach.

Being an Nvidia 2070 Super, it is expected to pack quite a decent punch. Sadly, however, while MSI was willing to tease the card in action, they haven’t gone as far as to suggest what any of its specifications are.

What Do We Think?

The Nvidia ‘Super’ range of graphics cards is proving to be surprisingly more popular with consumers than I initially expected. I myself are even currently considering one as my next upgrade. As such, it’s hardly surprising to see AIB partners releasing a number of new variants based upon it. Particularly since, and with no disrespect to AMD, there are very few other choices in the upper-mid to high-end graphics card tier as of yet.

With MSI expected to formally launch this graphics card in the next few weeks, however, it’s definitely going to be an interesting choice for consumers. We just need to find out how good this particular version is!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new graphics card? Does the Nvidia ‘Super’ range seem the most logical choice at the moment? – Let us know in the comments!