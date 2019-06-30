New Apple MacBook May Launch Alongside the iPhone 11

Apple MacBook

The Apple MacBook has proven to be a very popular product for the tech company and, of course, there is always attention on what they do next with it. One of the biggest rumours to date is that Apple would look to produce models with notable larger 16″ screen size with a 3,072 x 1,920 LCD display.

In a report via T3, however, the speculation has turned towards the release date with Apple reportedly rumoured to be ramping up development of the new MacBook in order to have a release that will coincide with the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is expected to be formally announced by Apple this August with a release in September. A date which, in itself, is around 6 months sooner than the market was expecting. Given that their next MacBook wasn’t expected until at least 2021, however, if this rumour is true, it clearly shows quite a dramatic shift to get this out much sooner than they have originally planned.

What will not, of course, help matters is the recent report that older MacBook models were recalled over fire concerns!

What Do We Think?

We’re not entirely certain to be honest. All indications suggested that Apple was really planning to push the technological boat out with their next MacBook release. Seeing the estimated release date cut by at least 12-18 months, however, is more than a little surprising.

We should, of course, note that this is all entirely rumour and Apple may just plan to stick with the iPhone 11. Given the history of the company, however, you wouldn’t put it past them either! For more information on the iPhone 11, be sure to check the link here for everything we know so far!

What do you think? Could Apple release a new MacBook this year? – Let us know in the comments!