Next Assassin’s Creed Game Likely to be Viking-Themed

Is Ubisoft Launching Assassin’s Creed: Kingdom in 2020?

Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed franchise is enjoying a revival following the launch of ‘Origins‘ in 2017 set in Egypt. They followed this up with ‘Odyssey’ in 2018, set in Greece during the Peloponnesian War.

Now according to the latest rumours floating around, the next chapter in the franchise will be Viking related. This is set to launch in 2020, with 2019 reserved for more content releases for Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed 3 remaster launch.

What is the Evidence for this Rumour?

Initial rumours surfaced after YouTuber JorRaptor noticed that Division 2’s Potomac Event Center seemed to feature a Norse god or traveler holding what appears to be an Apple of Eden. The object is of course, something fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise are familiar with.

After which, Kotaku claims that they have independently confirmed from two sources that it is indeed true.

Prior to this, most fans believe that the next installment will be set in Sengoku period Japan. However, with the recent release of From Software‘s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, it is not surprising if Ubisoft decided to shelve the Japanese idea for a few more years.

According to Kotaku, the next Assassin’s Creed game will have the title of ‘Kingdom’, and will be out in 2020.