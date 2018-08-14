Nvidia Dropping Hint Bombs With Gamescom Trailer

Nvidia

The rumour mill is in full meltdown mode this last few weeks, as the hype for next-generation Nvidia GPUs keeps building. Today, Nivida has released a new teaser trailer for Gamescom, and with the event just days away now, they’re clearly planning something.

Next-Gen GPUs?

Every rumour has been laser-focused on Nvidia revealing new GPUs at the event. There’s plenty of information and industry whispers that the GPU will launch on the 20th of August 2018. Furthermore, we’re expecting cards in retail on that day, with other models besides the RTX 2080 following in the following weeks through till September.

Performance

The RTX 2080 is supposed to be around 50% faster than the GTX 1080, of course, we hope that is true. Furthermore, the 10xx series launched quite some time ago now, so performance wise, the leap should be pretty drastic.

Naming System

Nvidia is having a lot of fun with their trailer, which you can watch below. Reddit user Hameeeeedo compiled a fantastic list, but no doubt there are a few things we missed too.

RoyTeX = RTX

Mac-20 = 20 Series

Eight-Tee = 80

Not_11 = not called 1180

AlanaT = Alan Turing

Zenith20 = 20 series

Ray = RTX

Text that says “give me 20”

Text with GPS numbers “50.968495,7.014026” that specifies the location of the launch

The launch date is 20 Aug 2018, the numbers appear in the order of 2,0,8,0

Music says Hold On I am Coming!

It seems like it’s case closed folks, either that or Nvidia just went to great lengths to troll us for absolutely no good reason.

Release Date

Tune into Gamescom on the 20th of August, however, if you’re in Cologne on that date, be sure to stop by the event, no doubt lots of cool things going on that day. For everyone else, it looks like the RTX 2080 will be with us in just under a week.

Prices

While prices are expected to be a bit more competitive, and we expect the card to price between $500 and $700.

Thoughts?

What do you think? Do the rumours stack up? Will you be buying the new cards? Let us know in the comments!