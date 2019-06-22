Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Card Launch Schedule Has Leaked

Nvidia ‘Super’ Launch Schedule Leaked

Ok, so at this point, it’s pretty much a nailed on guarantee that the Nvidia ‘Super’ (teased earlier this year) is a brand new range of graphics cards. Well, brand new in so much that a refresh of the 20XX series could be considered new. We have, after all, seen more than enough now to be satisfied with that position. This, despite no formal confirmation from Nvidia themselves. At least… not yet!

In a report via WCCFTech, however, the reported release schedule for the graphics card range has been revealed and surprisingly, we may not have long to wait until these are actually hitting the shelves.

What Do We Know?

As part of the leak, it is suggested that Nvidia will make the formal reveal in a little over a weeks time. This will be followed up with the formal release of the first ‘Super’ graphics cards (2060/2070) the following week, and the 2080 before the end of the month.

July 2: Planned announcement day for all graphics cards (RTX 2060 SUPER, RTX 2070 SUPER, RTX 2080 SUPER). AKA soft launch.

July 9: GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER and GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER arrive on shelves.

July 23: GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER planned to hit the shelves. [Tentative]

What Do We Think?

In truth, and I fully admit that this may not be an opinion shared by all my colleagues, I’m not entirely impressed with the Super. While the branding would suggest that they are overpowered version of their namesakes, all the evidence suggests that they are (more accurately) watered-down versions of their higher tier card. This isn’t a ‘Super’ 2060, it’s a ‘Sub-Par’ 2070. In addition, it doesn’t appear that from a price perspective, they’re going to be a hugely attractive option either. Well, at least not based on the base or higher tier models which will be (comparatively) less expensive.

It may simply be knee-jerk to AMD’s upcoming RX 5700 XT. Either way, however, more graphics cards can only be good news for us consumers. Best of all though, we seemingly don’t have long to find out!

What do you think?