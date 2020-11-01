Nvidia to Launch 3060 Ti on November 17th?

Given the high-volume of leaks and speculation surrounding the 3060 Ti graphics card over the last few weeks, despite the fact that it hasn’t yet been officially confirmed by Nvidia, it is, without a doubt, only a matter of time before it is! – Just to put this into context, we’ve seen models registered with the EEC, retailers already accepting pre-orders, and even its (to be confirmed) specifications! – There is, quite frankly, so much out there that all we’re waiting on is for Jensen Huang to give it the rubber stamp!

Following a report via Videocardz, however, fresh rumors have appeared suggesting that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be officially released on November 17th.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

While this date is, again, not confirmed, it does fall in line with the mid-November launch expected by Nvidia as it continues to roll-out it’s 30XX series of graphics cards. With the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti expected to retail for a price under $400, while there is still the small matter of how AMD’s graphics cards will sit in the current landscape, if you are in the market for an upgrade, you’re looking set to be more than a little spoiled for choice.

Well, presuming you can actually buy one which has so far, for the Nvidia releases to date, proven to be more than a little difficult for consumers!

What Do We Think?

While the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti isn’t quite going to represent their ‘entry-level’ market release, it still undoubtedly going to be an interesting GPU for those looking for something new on a relatively restricted budget. This is particularly so based on it’s more than impressive (but again, yet to be confirmed) specifications.

I can say, in all honesty, we’ve yet heard nothing that would allow us to nail-down this November 17th launch date. We will, however, go as far as to say that, at least in our view, it does sound about right! And as always, we’ll be ready to bring you the reviews as soon as they arrive on our test bench!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!