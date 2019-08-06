PowerColor AMD RX 5700 XT Red Devil GPU Images Leak

Over the last week, we have started to see a number of image leaks and reveals surrounding the upcoming custom AIB partner AMD Radeon 5700 (and XT) graphics cards emerge. For example, we first saw images of the XFX appear online which was shortly followed by ASUS’ design.

With a brand as synonymous with AMD as PowerColor is, however, it was surely only a matter of time before their design was revealed and, in a report via Videocardz, while they were not necessarily the first, they haven’t disappointed us either!

PowerColor AMD Radeon 5700 XT ‘Red Devil’

Revealing their flagship ‘Red Devil’ graphics card, we can see here a triple fan design. A feature that does appear to be the standard taken for the XT version of the AMD graphics cards. Unlike many of their prior ‘Red Devil’ models, however, you will note that this design is actually somewhat lacking. Specifically in, well… red!

With a more ‘standard’ black and silver design, it is believed that PowerColor might be aiming for a more ‘universal’ style here. One that would look good in any system regardless of any existing colour scheme.

Another Beefy Custom Graphics Card

Similar to the XFX that was revealed a little over a week ago, this again appears to carry a 2.5 slot design. It would, therefore, seem to suggest that many of the AIB partners are really pushing with the cooling solutions on these graphics cards. Perhaps to eek as much performance out of them as possible.

PowerColor is, however, one of the few brands that have already (to a degree) committed to a price for this range with $399 being their starting point.

With the release of this graphics card expected within the next 2-4 weeks, it’s going to be interesting to see just how much better this will be compared to the reference model.

What do you think? Do you like the design of this graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!