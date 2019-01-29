Razer Expands Quartz Pink Family Product Line

Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Razer first launched their all-pink Quartz product line last year. Instead of the usual black and green colour scheme, these use a pink body with a white accent. It initially started with just five peripherals. However, Razer is now expanding it further by offering Quartz versions for eight of their products.

The 2019 Quartz Pink Editions include:

Blade Stealth 13 Quartz Pink Laptop

Huntsman Quartz Pink Keyboard

Basilisk FPS Gaming Quartz Pink Mouse

Goliathus Extended Chroma Quartz Pink Mousepad

Seiren X Quartz Pink Microphone

Base Station Chroma Quartz Pink Stand

Kraken Quartz Pink Headset

Razer Phone 2 Quartz Case

All products retain the same features as their non-Quartz counter-part. Except availability in stock varies per region. The Blade Seatlth 13 Quartz Edition for example, is exclusive to US, Canada and China only.

Although not listed on their site, Razer is also preparing a Quartz Pink version of the Raiju Tournament Edition controllers. Except this one will only be available in Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

“Our fans told us they could not get enough of our Quartz Pink editions,” said Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “We listened and we have given the stunning pink treatment to our latest gaming gear, giving you the unfair advantage in both performance and looks.”

How Much are These Razer Products?

Pricing is as follows: