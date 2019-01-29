Razer Expands Quartz Pink Family Product Line
Ron Perillo / 1 hour ago
Just in Time for Valentine’s Day
Razer first launched their all-pink Quartz product line last year. Instead of the usual black and green colour scheme, these use a pink body with a white accent. It initially started with just five peripherals. However, Razer is now expanding it further by offering Quartz versions for eight of their products.
The 2019 Quartz Pink Editions include:
- Blade Stealth 13 Quartz Pink Laptop
- Huntsman Quartz Pink Keyboard
- Basilisk FPS Gaming Quartz Pink Mouse
- Goliathus Extended Chroma Quartz Pink Mousepad
- Seiren X Quartz Pink Microphone
- Base Station Chroma Quartz Pink Stand
- Kraken Quartz Pink Headset
- Razer Phone 2 Quartz Case
All products retain the same features as their non-Quartz counter-part. Except availability in stock varies per region. The Blade Seatlth 13 Quartz Edition for example, is exclusive to US, Canada and China only.
Although not listed on their site, Razer is also preparing a Quartz Pink version of the Raiju Tournament Edition controllers. Except this one will only be available in Europe and the Asia Pacific region.
“Our fans told us they could not get enough of our Quartz Pink editions,” said Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “We listened and we have given the stunning pink treatment to our latest gaming gear, giving you the unfair advantage in both performance and looks.”
How Much are These Razer Products?
Pricing is as follows:
- Blade Stealth 13 Quartz Pink Laptop: USD 1599.99
- Huntsman Quartz Pink Keyboard: USD 149.99 / € 159.99
- Basilisk FPS Gaming Quartz Pink Mouse: USD 69.99 / € 69.99
- Goliathus Extended Chroma Quartz Pink Mousepad: USD 59.99 / € 59.99
- Seiren X Quartz Pink Microphone: USD 99.99 / € 109.99
- Base Station Chroma Quartz Pink Stand: USD 59.99 / € 74.99
- Kraken Quartz Pink Headset: USD 79.99 / € 79.99
- Razer Phone 2 Quartz Case: USD 24.99 / € 29.99
- Raiju Tournament Edition (PS4): USD 149.99 / € 149.99