Sonic Movie Leak Shows Jim Carrey as Dr. Eggman

Sonic The Hedgehog Movie

Over the last year or so, we’ve heard more than a few rumours surrounding an upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie and last Summer these seemed to get pretty nailed on as Jim Carrey was confirmed to be playing the villain Dr. Eggman (or should that be Robotnik?…)

With the movie confirmed to be a live-action adaptation, this possibly raised more questions than it answered. I mean, Mario once attempted to use it’s rather limited source material to create a film and that wasn’t so great.

Admittedly, Sonic does perhaps allow for a more detailed ‘back story’ with Dr. Eggman having slightly more about him than just kidnapping princesses.

Following a Reddit post, however, if you did have any concerns about Jim Carrey as the antagonist, then we at least can have our first look at him in the role!

Reddit Shall Provide!

While we are, of course, entirely open to the above image being fake, it does appear to be pretty legitimate. As you might expect, however, Reddit users have decided to make more than a few interesting comparisons based on the screen shot.

I must admit, some of these did make me laugh!

On the whole, however, most of the community seems more than supportive of this casting choice. It does also tie into the long held rumour that Jim Carrey really wanted this role when he heard a film was being made.

What Do We Think?

It’s hard to know exactly what to think about this movie. I mean, everything in my gut tells me that this should be pretty terrible. I mean, the teaser image released below last year hardly gives you much to get encouraged over. Jim Carrey, however, does at least give this film a chance to succeed. Say what you will about the guy, but he does have a pretty solid track record for playing characters of this type.

At the time of writing, no specific release date is yet known for the film. The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is, however, expected to release in November this year.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!