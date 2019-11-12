Sonic the Hedgehog is Looking MUCH Better in The New Trailer

You may recall that when the first ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie trailer was released earlier this year, a lot of fans were very unhappy about it. Rather than having a problem with how the film looked though, it was more based on the fact that Sonic didn’t really look like Sonic.

The good news is that the film’s creators did listen to the community and promised that the character model would be updated.

Well, with a brand new trailer just released, we have our first look at the redesign and, I must admit, it does seem to be something of a significantly huge improvement. I daresay, however, that some will still not be happy.

Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer

In fairness, I never really had much of a problem with his original character design. Quite frankly, I just presumed that the film would be pretty bad no matter how he looked. Then again, Detective Pikachu recently reminded me that just because I think things look bad, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re going to be.

If anything though, my problem with this film has now (keeping with the Pokemon theme) evolved. Did they really need to spend that much time in the trailer on heavily recycled jokes telling us that Sonic is fast?… I mean, that’s hardly a fact that needs establishing that much, right? Meh, maybe I’m just being mean.

When Is It Out?

Sonic the Hedgehog will launch in cinemas on February 14th. Yeah, I know, not exactly the most ‘romantic’ option for Valentine’s day. I daresay, however, that some of you are already setting plans in motion to make this film your ‘date night’. Good luck with that and hopefully you won’t be single on February 15th.

Will it be good, though? Well, this new character design is an improvement and I am willing to give it a chance. I am, therefore, going to set the bar low and be prepared to be (hopefully pleasantly) surprised.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this movie? – Let us know in the comments!

You can, by the way, check out the old Sonic model in the image below. We did have the old trailer here, but it’s literally just been removed.