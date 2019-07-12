System Requirements for Wolfenstein Youngblood Revealed

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will arrive on July 26th, bringing the next-generation of Blazkowicz blasting to the screen. This time, the main protagonist BJ Blazkowicz has gone missing. So it is up to his two daughters to take up the mantle of Nazi hunter and kill everything in their path. This is also going to be the first co-op style Wolfenstein game, making for a more fun adventure than the previous solo first-person games.

While we know that this game is going to be using both Denuvo and NVIDIA real-time ray tracing. What we don’t know is what the actual system requirements are for PC. That is until now, that Bethesda has posted a new update on their official blog.

So far, both minimum and recommended requirements are pretty reasonable. Especially for one with NVIDIA RTX enhancement. Check it out below to see how your system stacks up.

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Processor: AMD FX-8350/Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-3570/i7-3770

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 770 4GB (Current available GPU GTX1650) or AMD equivalent

Storage: 40 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 64-Bit

Processor: AMD FX-9370/Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-4770

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB (Current available GPU RTX2060) or AMD equivalent

Storage: 40 GB available space

What About Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot?

With the same launch date of July 26th, Bethesda is also launching a VR-game set in the Wolfenstein universe. This is the Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot and it will put players inside a Nazi war mech. Not as a Nazi of course, but as part of the resistance fighters. Except this time, you get to mow down Nazis with their own weapons.

Since it is a VR game, understandably it will need a much more powerful PC. See if yours stacks up to the list below:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 or better

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56 or better

Storage: 30 GB available space

VR headset: HTC VIVE, Windows Mixed Reality

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD RX Vega 64

Storage: 30 GB available space

VR headset: HTC VIVE, Windows Mixed Reality

When are the Pre-Load Times/Dates for these Bethesda Games?

Xbox One – Preload will begin on July 23 at 8:00am ET

PlayStation 4 – Preload will begin 48 hours before launch in your territory

Steam/BNET – Preload will begin on July 23 at 1:00pm ET

Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Cyberpilot will unlock at midnight on July 26 in your region.