Systems Featuring Nvidia 1660 Ti Confirm Feb 22nd Release

Nvidia 1660 Ti Graphics Card

With the upcoming release of the Nvidia 1660 Ti graphics card, we have already seen a number of leaks surrounding (if nothing else) the boxes that they are going to come in. In terms of specific details, however, in something that is bucking the Nvidia tradition, we actually don’t know a lot about the card.

In recent days, however, one of the biggest talking points has been when it will actually release. For around a month, the ‘working theory’ date pointed towards February 15th. With that being just 2 days away, however, that seems to have thoroughly gone out the window.

In a report via Videocardz, however, an Amazon listing may have given us the best confirmation we have as to when the graphics card will be releasing.

iBUYPOWER

Following a number of pre-built systems listed from manufacturer iBUYPOWER, the eagle-eyed internet community have noticed that the systems, featuring the Nvidia 1660 Ti, will be ‘released’ on February 22nd. In fairness, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this date mentioned and, at least at the time of writing, this seems to be the best indication (although still not confirmed) as to when the graphics card will actually release.

Misinformation At Work?

Over the years of Nvidia GPU releases, there is one fact that we have come to learn. Namely, that there is nothing Nvidia likes better than to spread (or at least not discourage) misinformation surrounding their releases. In fairness, it’s a tactic that often works well well for them. By doing this it means that when the ‘reveal’ is finally made, the details seem brand new.

With the 1660 Ti set to be the spiritual successor to the highly-popular 1060, however, expectations will be running high. How good will it be? Well, in theory, we’ve only got around 9 days to wait before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!