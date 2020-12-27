Tecware Q5 HD 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset Review

I’ve become a fan of Tecware in a very short time here at eTeknix. I’ve only tested three other products from them so far. The Tecware Phantom TKL Mechanical Keyboard, the Torque+ RGB Gaming Mouse, and the Exo Elite RGB Lightweight Gaming Mouse. Plus, I have to admit I still have their Haste mouse mat on my desk too, so that’s a bonus. All of their products have offered up competitive features, cool designs, and very competitive prices. It looks like they’re set to achieve the same today too, with the Q5 HD 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset.

Tecware Q5 HD

While the headset isn’t promising a huge laundry list of innovations and features, it does tick all the right boxes for a modestly priced gaming headset. It has surround sound processing, albeit, most headsets do these days. There’s a software EQ system to customise the sound, a decent quality microphone, on cable controls, and closed-back drivers on the ear cups. There’s also a dashing of RGB, and honestly, I doubt many gamers need more features than that! So, let’s grab the box and take a closer look at what is on offer.

Features