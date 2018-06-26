Thermaltake Premium X1 RGB Cherry MX Speed Mechanical Keyboard Review

Thermaltake X1 RGB

I’ve been reviewing peripherals for many years, I’ve literally reviewed hundreds of them, and some of my first reviews here at eTeknix were the early TteSports gaming devices from Thermaltake. Wind the clock back to 2013, when I reviewed their MEKA G Unit mechanical keyboard, as well as the Knucker Plunger, and you’ll see they’ve come quite a long way over the years. The quality has been getting better and better, and today, Thermaltake think they’ve created their finest keyboard to date, the X1.

Featuring Cherry MX Silver Speed Switches, it seems that Thermaltake is taking a break from Kailh switches. There’s nothing wrong with Kailh from my experience with them, but Cherry does have a better range, and a pretty loyal fan base too. With that in mind, this keyboard is sure to appeal to a wider market but likely comes with a price premium that Cherry often commands.

MX Speed/Silver?

Designed for speed, the Cherry MX Silver speed switch provides smooth linear actuation with both lower actuation point (1.2mm) and total distance travelled (3.4mm) resulting in lighting fast response with each key press. The switches also come rated with a 50-million keystroke lifespan for utmost durability.

Virtual Controller!

This keyboard works with your mobile device too. It’s a crazy feature, but you can throw on the Tt app, load up a customisable controller on your touch screen, and then map that to your physical keyboard. This means you can play keyboard-based games right from the phone. Is it a feature you need or want, maybe not, but is it a cool bonus feature to have? Absolutely.

Features

Cherry MX SPEED RGB Silver Switches

RGB LED Backlight

Windows Key Lock

N-Key Rollover

Multimedia Hotkeys

Braided Wire & Gold-plated Connector

What Thermaltake Had to Say

“The X1 RGB gaming keyboard comes in a sleek and stunning finish that delivers 16.8 million of true RGB color illumination with 12 dynamic lighting effects. Best yet, it is exclusively compatible with all Thermaltake TT RGB Sync Power Supply and Liquid Cooling Solutions – and any other product range sporting the TT RGB Sync logo, enabling enthusiasts to sync all RGB colors seamlessly to all Thermaltake compatible product lines for even greater color coordination. In addition, the X1 RGB comes with an exclusively designed smartphone/tablet app with voice controlled AI for access to light functions and essential macros. The app also includes an exclusive patented designed Virtual Game Controller (VGC) mode for a truly unique and astounding mobile gaming experience. ” – Thermaltake

Product Trailer

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake product page here.