Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 70 Headset Review

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 70

The latest headset from Turtle Beach looks set to please those on a tighter budget. Much like their in-ear Battle Buds we reviewed last week, they’re priced be fairly pocket money friendly! The current Turtle Beach range has at least one headset for every price range on virtually every gaming format out there. If you want to spend a lot more (and get more) you’re well catered for. Just check out our reviews of the Elite Atlas, the Atlas One, and the Elite Pro 2! But their new Recon 70 trumps them all when it comes to value, so just how much do you get for your money?

Recon 70 For All!

Pretty much all the Recon 70 headsets available are the same. Despite the fact they’re branded for Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, etc. The main difference here, however, is the colour. Each one is custom to the branding colours of the current console range. I should add, any of them will work on PC, mobile, etc. They’re 3.5mm jack headsets, so very widely compatible with everything else really.

Product Trailer

Features

Lightweight Comfort – A lightweight design ensures complete comfort during those hours-long gaming sessions

High Quality 40 mm Speakers – Unrivalled 40 mm over-ear speakers produce crisp highs and thundering lows

Flip-Up Mic – Turtle Beach’s renowned high-sensitivity microphone picks up your voice loud and clear, flips up to mute

Premium Ear Cushions – Synthetic leather-wrapped ear cushions provide enhanced comfort, improved bass response and better noise isolation

Multiplatform Compatibility – Designed for PS4 Pro and PS4 and also works with Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices

What Turtle Beach Had to Say

“Built for your next Victory Royale, your latest achievement and much more is the Turtle Beach Recon 70N gaming headset for Nintendo Switch. Featuring Turtle Beach’s latest lightweight and comfortable headset design for hours of play, with high-quality 40mm speakers and over-ear premium synthetic leather cushions that let you hear every crisp highs and thundering low while blocking noise. Turtle Beach’s renowned high-sensitivity mic to ensure you are heard clearly on Switch games that support in-game chat capability and easily flips up to mute. Finally, the versatile 3.5mm connection makes it perfect for swapping between Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One controllers, as well as PC and compatible mobile devices.” – Turtle Beach

What’s in the Box?

The headset comes nicely protected with a thick layer of shaped cardboard. The whole headset is also in a protective bag, keeping it free from dust and scratches while in transit. The packaging is pretty basic though, and all recyclable which is good. The headset is hard-wired with no other accessories in the box. Just one item, plug and play ready.