UK Cyber Security Hints That Huawei Could Be Used For 5G

UK May Accept Limited Huawei 5G Involvement

Within the next 5-years, most of the major countries in the Western world will be looking to implement the new 5G system of wireless internet. Over the last few months, however, one of the biggest talking points has not been the system. Rather, the technology firm which would form the implementation of it.

With Huawei being one of the worlds largest telecommunications companies, them being involved seemed a likely conclusion. That was until, at least, security concerns were raised. Specifically about the company potentially placing monitoring or ‘backdoor’ access to their products. A matter that is currently being investigated by the UK government. It seems, however, that we may have an indication as to which way the decision is leaning.

Some Bans Are Already In Place

To date, a number of countries have already gone so far as to declare Huawei banned from any involvement in their current or upcoming network designs. The UK, however, has recently been conducting research into their use and what potential risk they may present. This, to determine what the countries decision will be when 5G contracts are handed out. Don’t forget either, these contracts will be huge!

Well, in a report via Computer Weekly, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre has issued a report giving a strong indication that with the final decision due in March, the UK government may agree to limited use of Huawei’s technology. This, despite the security concerns raised.

Some Concerns

We should note that the NCSC does have some concerns. They do, however, believe that some of the bigger risks can be overcome. This would represent something of a stand-out from the overall international opinion. At least, those declared to date.

Given that BT has pledged to remove Huawei products from their network, however, if the UK government did decide to go ahead, this would make for an interesting contradiction of opinion. Not just with other countries, but also domestic companies.

It is, however, believed that the UK’s stance may have a significant impact on the rest of Europe. Put simply, where the UK leads, Europe may follow. With the decision due in March, however, I wouldn’t like to guess what the outcome will be.

What do you think? Would banning them be the right decision? Will this simply come down to cost factors? Would you ban Huawei? – Let us know what you think in the comments!