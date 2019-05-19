Viper V551 Optical RGB Gaming Mouse Review

Viper V551

The latest Viper mouse is here at last! The Viper V551 is the latest gaming mouse from Patriot’s gaming division, and it looks to be a huge upgrade from their previous models. The grey and red detailing have been ditched for something sleeker and more modern. There’s proper RGB lighting, a new and improved Optical sensor from PixArt, and Omron switches. For a good quality gaming mouse, it’s certainly ticking all of the right boxes.

Of course, it’s got another secret up its sleeve, with a RRP of just £35, it’s extremely kind to your wallet. It certainly sounds great on paper though, with a good price and fantastic specifications. So, let’s dive in and take a closer look at what it has to offer.

Features

PixArt 6200 DPI Optical Sensor

12000 DPI Boost Mode (Via Software)

8 Buttons (7 Programmable)

IPS: 220

Ergonomic Right-Handed Design

Multi-Zone RGB Lighting

Omron Switches

PTFE Glide Pads

1000 Hz Polling Rate

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Viper product page here.

What Viper Had to Say

“Experience the power of absolute control in your hand no matter how intense the game is! The Viper V551 RGB gaming mouse lets you customise its full RGB spectrum lighting throughout its strikingly colourful LED multi-zones to match your personal setup. In addition, it features 7 handy, programmable macro buttons to cover all your gaming needs. The V551 is equipped with PixArt’s advanced 3327 optical sensor and adjustable up to 6,200 DPI. Paired with our Viper Software users have changeable options of up to 12,000 DPI that can easily be managed between your personalised profiles at a click of a button, giving you the edge needed to excel during gameplay. Its true tracking at 220 IPS and polling rate of 1,000Hz, grants you the absolute advantage in real and sensitive response time during your long- fierce matches.” – Viper

What’s in the Box?

You get the mouse, I mean, obviously. That’s about it really, as it comes hard-wired with a lovely black-braided cable and is otherwise ready to plug and play. You can download their software to customise the settings too though. The download link is as the bottom of this page.