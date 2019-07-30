ADATA XPG GAMMIX S50 PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 M.2 SSD Launched

ADATA is launching a 4th Gen PCIe NVMe SSD under their XPG performance gaming line. This is the new XPG GAMMIX S50 which utilizes an M.2 2280 form factor. Due to PCIe 4.0, this NVMe SSD offers a significant jump in performance over the XPG GAMMIX S5 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD launched 9 months ago.

The GAMMIX S50 uses a similar heatspreader style as the GAMMIX S11 and S11 Pro. Except instead of red, it is silver. This aluminium heatspreader is essential since PCIe 4.0 SSDs run hot. With this passive cooler in place, the operating temperature drops by about 10 degrees Celcius according to ADATA.

How Well Does the GAMMIX S50 PCIe 4.0 SSD Perform?

Users can expect sequential read speeds of up to 5000MB/s. Meanwhile, sequential write speeds reach up to 4400MB/s. This is much faster than even the ADATA GAMMIX S11 Pro 1TB (review here) which can reach 3500MB/s read and 3000MB/s write speeds. In terms of random read performance, maximum 4K random read/write IOPS reaches 750K.

Furthermore, ADATA offers the XPG GAMMIX S50 up to 2TB with a 1TB option. So it would also work well as a singular OS/storage drive for gamers, and even professionals.

Obviously, this performance is only possible if the system is PCIe 4.0 compatible. So they would need either the latest 3rd Gen Ryzen/X570 platform or an older system with a PLDA PCIe 4.0 switch.

How Much is This Drive?

ADATA did not reveal any official pricing information at this time. Although, expect it to be competitive with the current crop of PCIe 4.0 SSDs from Corsair (MP600) and Gigabyte (Aorus NVMe).

Each GAMMIX S50 SSD comes with a 5-year warranty coverage. For more information and full specs, visit the official product page.