AlphaSync Ryzen 3600XT Gaming PC Review

We’ve had a solid run of AlphaSync system reviews in the six months or so. We’ve reviewed the fantastic Spec-7X, the mighty Threadripper 3960X, the affordable fighter that was the Luna Mech and today, their first Ryzen XT system. Of course, the Ryzen XT launches TODAY so it really is something new for today. Check out our review of the Ryzen 3600 XT here when you’re done with this review!

We’ve seen great things from AlphaSync in the past, and at this price range they’re really hitting that sweep spot for price and performance in the 1080p and 1440p gaming market. Pairing the new AMD Ryzen 5 3600 XT, with its improved clock speeds, with the rather fantastic MSI GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, we don’t doubt this will be a great gaming PC.

AlphaSync typically uses premium brands for their system builds. So Corsair and ASUS do feature very prominently in all of their options. Their choice of motherboard is an affordable one, but it’s still an ASUS PRIME, so it’s hardly bottom of the bargain bin stuff either. They’ve opted for a single stick of RAM which may seem a bit odd, but it’ll do fine and leaves you room to expand that (it’s about £65 for another stick right now). The MSI RTX 2060 SUPER is a great card though, offering Ray Tracing, DLSS, and other cool features and we know it’s well suited to both 1080p and 1440p gaming.

Specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Memory: 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4 (1x 16GB)

Hard Drive: 1TB Seagate Barracuda + Corsair Force MP510 480GB M.2

GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

Power Supply: Corsair CV550

Motherboard: ASUS PRIME B550M-K

Cooling: ID-Cooling AURAFLOW X 120

WiFi: 11N 300Mbps PCIe Card

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Case: Corsair 220T White

What AlphaSync Had to Say