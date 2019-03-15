AMD Adrenalin 19.3.2 Brings DX12 Support To Windows 7

AMD Adrenaline Brings DX12 Support To Windows 7

A few days ago we reported the exceptionally surprising news that despite Windows 7 having less than a year of official support left, Microsoft had decided to bring official DirectX 12 support to the platform.

With this support now out, AMD Adrenaline’s latest update, while including support for a number of upcoming releases, looks to expand this further.

Update Notes!

The full update notes for version 19.3.2 include;

Support For

•Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

•Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

Up to 4% average performance gains on AMD Radeon VII with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.3.2 vs 19.2.3. RS-288

•DirectX 12 on Windows7 for supported game titles

AMD is thrilled to help expand DirectX 12 adoption across a broader range of Windows operating systems with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 18.12.2 and onward, which enables consumers to experience exceptional levels of detail and performance in their games.

Fixed Issues

•Radeon ReLive for VR may sometimes fail to install during Radeon Software installation.

•Fan curve may fail to switch to manual mode after the manual toggle is switched when fan curve is still set to default behavior.

•Changes made in Radeon WattMan settings via Radeon Overlay may sometimes not save or take effect once Radeon Overlay is closed.

Known Issues

•Rainbow Six Siege may experience intermittent corruption or flickering on some game textures during gameplay.

•DOTA2 VR may experience stutter on some HMD devices when using the Vulkan API.

•Mouse cursors may disappear or move out of the boundary of the top of a display on AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.

•Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.

How Can I Update?

Presuming you already have the Adrenaline software installed, if you open it up and check for updates, you should be prompted to make the download.

If this isn’t working, however, you can download the driver manually via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!