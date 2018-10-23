AORUS XTREME RTX 2080 Graphics Card Review

AORUS Xtreme RTX 2080

The RTX launch has been an exciting one for me. Obviously, it’s great as I get many new GPUs to play around with. However, I also love seeing the performance battle between brands and I’m always eager to see which comes out on top; no doubt the brands and our readers are too. The new Aorus Xtreme looks set to tackle the high-performance crown for the RTX 2080 range. It comes equipped with a big factory overclock, a big cooler, the swankiest RGB lighting around, and plenty more features beyond that. Obviously, it’s not going to topple the faster Ti series cards, but how does it stack up against its 2080 rivals?

This card breaks out from the crowd before we even test it. Every RTX card we’ve seen, from RTX 2070 to RTX 2080 Ti’s have had identical display connections; 1 x HDMI, 3 x DP, 1 x Type-C. However, this one has a whopping seven display outputs, giving you three DP and three HDMI, as well as the Type-C. It’s also featuring three of the biggest fans, with triple 100m models, all with their addressable RGB lighting on the tips of the fans, as well as on various card components. Throw in a 12+2 Power Phase design, and we’re off to a flying start.

Features

1890 MHz Boost Clock Vs 1710 Reference

Powered by GeForce RTX 2080

Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface

WINDFORCE Stack 3X 100mm Fan Cooling System

RGB light reinvented

7 Video Outputs

Metal Back Plate with RGB AORUS LOGO Illumination

Built for Extreme Overclocking 12+2 Power Phases

4 Years Warranty (Online registration required)

RGB Light Reinvented

“The reinvented RGB lighting technology breaks through the traditional lighting restrictions. It can create a variety of incredible lighting effects to satisfy the visual enjoyment of each player.” – AORUS

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AORUS product page here.

What AORUS Had to Say

“AORUS provides the all-around cooling solution for all key components of the graphics card. We take care not only GPU but also VRAM and MOSFET, to ensure a stable overclock operation and longer life. WINDFORCE STACK 3x 100mm cooling system is the most innovative cooling solution that provides the most efficient thermal performance for the graphics card.”

What’s in the Box

This beastly card comes bundled with all the usual doumentation. However, there’s also a rather cool screw together GPU support arm too.

