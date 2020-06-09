be quiet! Confirms Intel LGA 1200 Compatibility

Several months prior to the release of Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform, it was well-known that it would be moving to a new LGA 1200 socket design. It later emerged, however, that (pending some confirmation) pretty much any cooler currently compatible with the 115X platform would likely work on it without the need for any additional parts. In other words, despite the difference in sockets, older coolers (not initially designed for the platform) should still be an entirely viable option.

So, has this proven to be the case? Well, the short version is, yes! To date, here are all the manufacturers who have confirmed this in full or at least part!

In a fresh addition to that list, however, be quiet! has now released a full list of their CPU coolers that they confirm are 100% compatible with Intel’s latest LGA 1200 socket design!

be quiet! Confirms LGA 1200 Compatibility

In making the announcement, be quiet! has said:

“be quiet! is ready for Intel’s latest CPU socket, LGA 1200. All LGA 115x-compatible coolers can also be mounted on the new socket, ensuring that owners of a be quiet! cooler can easily switch to the LGA 1200-platform and ensure that 10th generation Intel processors (codename “Comet Lake”) are optimally cooled. In short, all CPU coolers currently available from be quiet! (with the exception of Dark Rock Pro TR4, which was specifically designed for AMD’s Threadripper platform) are compatible with Intel’s LGA 1200 without the need for additional mounting kits. The installation instructions are identical to those of sockets LGA 1150, 1151 and 1155.”

The confirmed compatibility list includes the following models:

Dark Rock Pro 4

Dark Rock 4

Dark Rock TF

Dark Rock Slim

Shadow Rock 3

Shadow Rock TF2

Shadow Rock Slim

Shadow Rock LP

Pure Rock 2

Pure Rock Slim

What Do We Think?

While this is certainly welcome news to be quiet! cooler owners looking to make the upgrade to Intel Comet Lake-S, it should be noted that while no additional parts or kits will be required, the installation methods may be slightly different. Particularly since your original manual/s will clearly not indicate specific instructions for the LGA 1200 platform.

As such, while compatible, be quiet! recommends you visit their official website, find your specific product, and download the latest version of the manual to ensure you fit it correctly. You can check out the official website here where all the updated product information should be available!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!