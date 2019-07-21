The Star Trek Picard Trailer Looks Absolutely Awesome!

Around a year ago it was first confirmed that Patrick Stewart would be reprising the role of Jean Luc Picard in a brand new Star Trek series. Admittedly, the initial reaction was somewhat mixed. I mean, what could we expect from the series after over 15 years since Picard last (officially) appeared on our screens?

Well, earlier this year it was made pretty clear that action was not going to be the primary focus of the series. A factor that was backed up just a few days ago when series writer Alex Kurtzman said that Picard was going to represent a “haunted” figure.

Well, following the release of the first official trailer for the series, we may have some answers and boy is it looking good!

Star Trek Picard

As we expected, the primary focus of Picard’s distress is the (spoiler alert) death of Data from the last TNG film. It would, therefore, seem likely that part of the journey is going to form some part of bringing him back. A factor seemingly confirmed with Brent Spiner’s appearance in the trailer. Albeit, as Trekkies amongst you may know, he may just be cast as ‘B4’. Data’s earlier prototype model (one that predated ‘Lore’). Yes, I make no secret that I know my Star Trek.

Hold the phone though! It seems that 7 of 9 is also making a return and that the Borg (always a solid fan favourite) are also back in business!

What Do We Think?

Honestly? The trailer looks absolutely amazing. I must admit that when the series was announced I had my doubts. This release, however, has completely dispelled them and, quite frankly, I can’t wait until this lands. All we need now is a release date now. Please make it soon!

Being an Amazon Prime exclusive, you may need to add another subscription to your list. That being said, Star Trek Picard alone, however, makes it look entirely worth it!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this new series? Did you enjoy the trailer? – Let us know in the comments!