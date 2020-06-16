Am I seeing double today? No, not quite, but I am playing a tight game of spot the difference. I’ve already written my review of the ASUS ROG STRIX B550-F and now it’s the B550-E and surely there’s not that much difference? Well, you would be right, and this one is the more expensive of the two as it features some modest upgrades to the overall power delivery and design. However, it really is splitting hairs for much of it. Either way, both look like great AMD AM4 motherboards.

ASUS ROG STRIX B550-E Gaming Motherboard Review

While the F had to make do with a 12+2 Power Stage the E gets upgraded to a 14+2 Power Stage design. Two of the PCIe slots are armoured rather than one, and both are Gen 4! So it’s little features really, but they can make a big difference if you’re wanting a dual GPU system that’s for sure. Aside from that, these two motherboards are closely matched and still have all those lovely STRIX premium features like ProCool, M.2 Heatsinks, ARGB lighting, SupremeFX audio, Sonic Studio, Wifi 6 and 2.5GbE LAN.

Features

14+2 Power Stages

ASUS OptiMem II

2 x PCIe 4.0 x16 SafeSlots (x16, x8/x8) [CPU]

1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 slot (x4) [CHIPSET]

2 x PCIe 3.0 x1 slots [CHIPSET]

AM4 3rd Gen Support

ProCool Power Connector

Dual M.2 with Heatsinks

Built-in ARGB Lighting

SupremeFX S1220A Audio

Sonic Studio III + Sonic Studio Virtual Mixer

Sonic Radar III

DTS® Sound Unbound

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200

2.5GbE LAN

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official ASUS ROG STRIX B550-E Gaming Motherboard product page here.

What ASUS Had to Say

“ROG Strix B550 Gaming series motherboards offer a feature-set usually found in the higher-end ROG Strix X570 Gaming series, including the latest PCIe® 4.0. With robust power delivery and effective cooling, ROG Strix B550 Gaming is well-equipped to handle 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ CPUs. Boasting futuristic aesthetics and intuitive ROG software, ROG Strix B550-E Gaming gives you a head start on your dream build.” – ASUS

B550M Motherboard Reviews