ASUS ROG STRIX B550-F Gaming Motherboard Review

For any motherboard launch, you can always be certain that ASUS will have one of the widest selections available. That’s hardly surprising given they’re a huge company though. From affordable models, to what will likely be some of the fastest boards, they’ll typically have something for everyone’s needs and budget. The ASUS ROG STRIX B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) Motherboard certainly ticks a lot of boxes for PC gamers though. As part of their STRIX series, you know you can expect a high-quality design and feature set, even if this is on the more mid-range B550 chipset rather than the flagship X570 chipset.

ASUS ROG STRIX B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) Motherboard Review

The board features a robust power stage design, which should help you get the best performance out of the latest 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors. Larger heatsinks on the power hardware, larger heatsinks on the VRM, some armoured hardware, and all the usual stuff. You also get other ASUS luxurious such as OptiMem II, ProCool, LanGuard, EZDiY, Q-SLOT, etc. Of course, you get some PCIe Gen 4 stuff too, not as much as you would on X570, but its certainly enough for a modern gaming PC build.

Features

12+2 Power Stages

ASUS OptiMem II

2 x M.2 Gen4

PCIe 4.0 x16 SafeSlot (CPU)

1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4) (Chipset)

3 x PCIe 3.0 1x (Chipset)

AM4 Socket

ProCool Power Connector

For in-depth specifications please visit the official ASUS ROG STRIX B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) Motherboard product page here.

What ASUS Had to Say

“ROG Strix B550 Gaming series motherboards offer a feature-set usually found in the higher-end ROG Strix X570 Gaming series, including the latest PCIe® 4.0. With robust power delivery and effective cooling, ROG Strix B550 Gaming is well-equipped to handle 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ CPUs. Boasting futuristic aesthetics and intuitive ROG software, ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) gives you a head start on your dream build.” – ASUS

