There’s plenty of new B550 motherboards hitting the market this week, and I suspect the MSI MAG B550M is going to be pretty popular. The MAG series has often been a nice blend of features and affordable prices, giving it a lot of appeal with gamers who want great performance without spending crazy money. It’s also one of the few mATX motherboards hitting the market right now, as they do seem to have become rarer in recent years. I’m a big fan of mATX, it’s my favourite PC case form factor, and you get plenty of features in a smaller package.

MSI MAG B550M Mortar Motherboard Review

While B550 is the more mid-range option to the high-end X570 chipset, it is hardly lacking in features. MSI has crammed in plenty of gamer-friendly hardware on this motherboard. Support for 3rd Gen Ryzen and DDR4 of 4400+ MHZ (OC). A robust VRM and heatsink combination so you can run the CPU harder without it throttling. Then you’ve got ultra-fast 2.5G LAN, USB C, dual PCIe slots, PCIe Gen 4 support and more!

Features

Support for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Processors and future AMD Ryzen™ processors with BIOS update

Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 4400+(OC) MHz

Lightning Fast Game experience: PCIe 4.0, Lightning Gen 4 x4 M.2 with M.2 Shield Frozr, AMD Turbo USB 3.2 Gen 2

Premium Thermal Solution: Extended Heatsink Design with additional choke thermal pad rated for 7W/mk and PCB with 2oz thickened copper are built for high performance system and non-stop gaming experience.

Enhanced Power Design: 8+2+1 Duet Rail Power System, Digital PWM, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.

2.5G LAN with LAN Manager: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use. Delivers a secure, stable and fast network connection.

Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation.

Audio Boost: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience.

Multi-GPU: With Steel Armor PCI-E slots. Supports 2-Way AMD Crossfire™

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official MSI MAG B550M Mortar Motherboard product page here.

What MSI Had to Say

“The MAG series was born through rigorous quality testing and designed to be a symbol of sturdiness and durability. Focused on providing the best user experience, the MAG series has a simple installation process coupled with a friendly user interface making it the best choice for entry level gamers.” – MSI

B550M Motherboard Reviews