The new AMD B550 chipset is here at last, and with it comes a new range of motherboards from Gigabyte AORUS. B550 offers up many of the features of X570, such as PCIe Gen 4, but just a little dialled back to save you from having to pay more than you really need to, or even want to. The B550 AORUS Pro Motherboard is one of the more high-end options of this new mid-range chipset, offering up a really solid feature set at a competitive price. Plus, fans of previous AORUS motherboards will be pleased to see they’ve kept the aesthetics in line with their other products.

Gigabyte B550 AORUS Pro Motherboard Review

While the chipset may be more of a mid-range option, the CPU support isn’t. It’ll still handle the flagship AM4 CPUs from AMD, and overclocking should be a breeze thanks to the 12_2 phase DigitalVRM and 50A DrMOS. Big heatsinks around the CPU, heatsinks on the M.2 drives, and robust build quality overall. It’s still got surprisingly robust connectivity too, with 2.5GbE LAN, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Type C, HDMI output, and extensive RGB connectivity options too.

Features

Supports 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

True 12+2 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 50A DrMOS

Advanced Thermal Design with Fins-Array Heatsink and Direct Touch Heatpipe

Ultra Durable™ PCIe 4.0 Ready x16 Slot

Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards

AMP-UP Audio with ALC1220-VB and WIMA Capacitors for Rear 120dB SNR

Blazing Fast 2.5GbE LAN with Bandwidth Management

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C™ & HDMI Support

RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

Pre-installed IO Shield for Easy and Quick Installation

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Gigabyte B550 AORUS Pro product page here.

What Gigabyte Had to Say

“In the dark, starless night, the falcon strikes fear into the heart of its prey. Even with minimal visibility, the falcon pinpoints its prey and patiently anticipates the perfect moment to swoop in for the kill. The falcon with its laser sharp gaze dominates the darkness of night in the same manner that AORUS Core Lighting illuminates the vast AORUS ecosystem.” – Gigabyte

