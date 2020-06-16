While the AMD X570 may be the flagship chipset for AM4 CPUs, AMD is looking to get PCIe Gen 4 and more features into the hands of more consumers. B550 is more affordable than X570 as it trims a few of the features, but that hasn’t stopped Gigabyte from releasing a high-end version of the mid-range chipset. That’s an interesting place, as it means high-end features and style, but hopefully at a lower price point than X570! The Gigabyte B550 AORUS Master Motherboard is certainly one of the best-equipped motherboards launching today.

Gigabyte B550 AORUS Master Motherboard Review

The hardware on this motherboard is certainly impressive, offering up a mighty 16 Phases VRM with 70A Power Stages. That’s backed up with big heatsinks, and just about everything else on the board is armoured, covered with heatsinks, reinforced, or built with premium components. The overall connectivity is certainly impressive, with loads of storage options, multiple fast networking options, and much more beyond.

Features

Supports 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

Direct 16 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 70A Power Stage

Advanced Thermal Design with Fins-Array Heatsink, Direct Touch Heatpipe and Thermal Baseplate

Ultra Durable™ PCIe 4.0 Ready x16 Slot

Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards

Onboard Intel ® WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT5 with AORUS Antenna

WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT5 with AORUS Antenna AMP-UP Audio with ALC1220-VB and WIMA Capacitors for Rear 120dB SNR

Blazing Fast 2.5GbE LAN with Bandwidth Management

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C™ & HDMI Support

RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection

Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

Pre-installed IO Shield for Easy and Quick Installation

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master product page here.

What Gigabyte Had to Say

“In the dark, starless night, the falcon strikes fear into the heart of its prey. Even with minimal visibility, the falcon pinpoints its prey and patiently anticipates the perfect moment to swoop in for the kill. The falcon with its laser-sharp gaze dominates the darkness of night in the same manner that AORUS Core Lighting illuminates the vast AORUS ecosystem.” – Gigabyte

