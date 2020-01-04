Resident Evil 2 Remake Mod Adds Jill Valentine in High Quality

Since the launch of the Resident Evil 2 remake, the modding community has been hard at work to find ways to make the game even more amazing. Admittedly, a lot of this has largely involved finding ways to make the main characters naked, and all we can say is that Ada Wong must be feeling more than a little bit chilly in those sewers.

They do, however, occasionally throw up something pretty amazing and in the latest, Jill Valentine has been added to the game. Rather than being the prior version that was a replication of the original RE3 game, however, she is now rendered in high-quality goodness!

New RE2 Remake Mod Adds High-Quality Jill Valentine

Available to download from the NexusMods website (via the link here), after installing the mod, all you need to do is select the Claire (Military) DLC skin and et voila! You’re Jill Valentine!

Based on the quality of the character model, clearly a lot of work has gone into this mod. It doesn’t, however, even begin to touch on some of the more strange mods we’ve seen added to the game.

Weird Resident Evil 2 Remake Mods

It would be something of an understatement to say that the Resident Evil 2 Remake has a few weird mods. Some of the more notable examples you can install include:

If you can’t, however, wait until the release of the Resident Evil 3 remake (which will actually have the real Jill Valentine in play) then this mod should at least tide you over.

What do you think? What’s the weirdest mod you’ve ever seen in Resident Evil 2? – Let us know in the comments!