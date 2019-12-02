ZOTAC GTX 1650 SUPER Twin Fan Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Borderlands 3 13. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 14. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 15. Overclocking 16. Final Thoughts 17. View All Pages

Earlier this year, we reviewed the new budget gaming cards from Nvidia. The GTX 1650 was mighty impressive for the size, power efficiency and cost, and you can check out those reviews below. However, Nvidia thinks they can beat themselves at their own game with the GTX 1650 SUPER. A tuned up, refined and apparently much faster take on their budget gaming card.

ZOTAC GTX 1650 SUPER Twin Fan

On the last batch of GTX 1650 reviews, we tested quite a few cards. I didn’t get a sample of the non-SUPER variant from ZOTAC though, but we expect it to have been on par with the others that we reviewed. However, I have tested the Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan, as well as the GTX 1660 SUPER Twin Fan, so it’ll be exciting to see how it fits in with those cards! Not forgetting that we’ve got some fierce competition from AMD too.

Features

Turing architecture

1530MHz Base Clock & 1725 MHz Boost Clock Reference

4 GB GDDR6

12 Gbps memory

128-bit bus

Nvidia NVENC Encoder

Specifications

Turing Architecture