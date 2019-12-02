ZOTAC GTX 1650 SUPER Twin Fan Review
Peter Donnell / 1 min ago
Earlier this year, we reviewed the new budget gaming cards from Nvidia. The GTX 1650 was mighty impressive for the size, power efficiency and cost, and you can check out those reviews below. However, Nvidia thinks they can beat themselves at their own game with the GTX 1650 SUPER. A tuned up, refined and apparently much faster take on their budget gaming card.
- ASUS RoG STRIX GTX 1650 OC Edition Graphics Card Review
- Palit GTX 1650 StormX OC Graphics Card Review
- MSI Gaming X GTX 1650 Graphics Card Review
- ASUS GTX 1650 Phoenix Graphics Card Review
- Gigabyte GTX 1650 Gaming OC Graphics Card Review
ZOTAC GTX 1650 SUPER Twin Fan
On the last batch of GTX 1650 reviews, we tested quite a few cards. I didn’t get a sample of the non-SUPER variant from ZOTAC though, but we expect it to have been on par with the others that we reviewed. However, I have tested the Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan, as well as the GTX 1660 SUPER Twin Fan, so it’ll be exciting to see how it fits in with those cards! Not forgetting that we’ve got some fierce competition from AMD too.
Features
- Turing architecture
- 1530MHz Base Clock & 1725 MHz Boost Clock Reference
- 4 GB GDDR6
- 12 Gbps memory
- 128-bit bus
- Nvidia NVENC Encoder
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.
Turing Architecture
“Featuring concurrent execution of floating point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology, and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor, Turing shaders enable awesome performance increases on today’s games. Get 1.4X power efficiency over previous generation for a faster, cooler, and quieter gaming experience.” – Nvidia