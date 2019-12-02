ZOTAC GTX 1650 SUPER Twin Fan Review

/ 1 min ago

Next Page »

Earlier this year, we reviewed the new budget gaming cards from Nvidia. The GTX 1650 was mighty impressive for the size, power efficiency and cost, and you can check out those reviews below. However, Nvidia thinks they can beat themselves at their own game with the GTX 1650 SUPER. A tuned up, refined and apparently much faster take on their budget gaming card.

ZOTAC GTX 1650 SUPER Twin Fan

On the last batch of GTX 1650 reviews, we tested quite a few cards. I didn’t get a sample of the non-SUPER variant from ZOTAC though, but we expect it to have been on par with the others that we reviewed. However, I have tested the Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan, as well as the GTX 1660 SUPER Twin Fan, so it’ll be exciting to see how it fits in with those cards! Not forgetting that we’ve got some fierce competition from AMD too.

Features

  • Turing architecture
  • 1530MHz Base Clock & 1725 MHz Boost Clock Reference
  • 4 GB GDDR6
  • 12 Gbps memory
  • 128-bit bus
  • Nvidia NVENC Encoder

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

Turing Architecture

“Featuring concurrent execution of floating point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology, and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor, Turing shaders enable awesome performance increases on today’s games. Get 1.4X power efficiency over previous generation for a faster, cooler, and quieter gaming experience.” – Nvidia

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    AMD X570 or Intel Z390?

    View Results

  • Archives