ASUS RoG STRIX GTX 1650 OC Edition Graphics Card Review

ASUS GTX 1650 Phoenix

The Nvidia GTX 1650 series launched just a few days ago with little fanfare. Admittedly, at the bottom end of the current Nvidia range, there isn’t a whole lot to be excited about. However, the cards are not without merit. Built to game at 1080p on a tight budget, they’re going to appeal to first-time system builders and those on a tight budget. I also suspect system integrators are going to go nuts for these things on their budget gaming ranges.

So what about ASUS? Well, they’ve got their new OC Edition, in fact, no they don’t, we do! As part of their STRIX series, it comes with a pretty massive cooler, relative to the chipset requirements. Out of the box, it has a slight overclock, and an additional 6-pin PSU header. Overall, it’s still not going to be blazing fast, but will it rival the MSI and Gigabyte cards of a similar specification? We hope so!

16xx Reviews

We've already tested the ASUS GTX 1660 OC Phoenix, and it was fantastic. Incredible performance for both 1080p and 1440p. At a reduced cost, I'm expecting the GTX 1650 to perform well at 1080p, but not so well at 1440p or 4K.

GTX 1650

GTX 1660

GTX 1660 Ti

Features

Pretty much all of the GTX 1650 cards are about the same. The fine details come down to the cooler, and any factory overclocks. The bigger the cooler, the higher the card can be clocked for more performance. The Phoenix is a fairly mid-range model, with a modest cooler, so I’m expecting it to sit in the middle of the range of GTX 1650 cards.

GPU Model: TU117-300 (TU117)

Nvidia Turing Architecture

12 nm FinFET

896 CUDAs

56 TMUs

32 ROPs

4GB GDDR5

128-bit Bus

Specifications

4K Video Review