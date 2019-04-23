ASUS GTX 1650 Phoenix Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. How We Test 5. Synthetic Benchmarks 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 9. Battlefield V 10. Metro Exodus 11. Far Cry New Dawn 12. The Division 2 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Final Thoughts 15. View All Pages

ASUS GTX 1650 Phoenix

The new Nvidia GTX 1650 series is here at last, and ASUS have sent us their new Phoenix model to test! Now, these aren’t going to topple the RTX 2080 Ti any time soon. However, at about 1/10th of the cost, are they 1/10th of the performance? For those who are gaming at 1080p, you don’t need to spend megabucks on your new build to play the latest games. For those who want to save on cost, but still play the latest titles, the GTX 1650 cards are very appealing. However, just how fast are they and can they keep up with the budget offerings from AMD? Let’s find out!

16xx Reviews

Features

Pretty much all of the GTX 1650 cards are about the same. The fine details come down to the cooler, and any factory overclocks. The bigger the cooler, the higher the card can be clocked for more performance. The Phoenix is a fairly mid-range model, with a modest cooler, so I’m expecting it to sit in the middle of the range of GTX 1650 cards.

GPU Model: TU117-300 (TU117)

Nvidia Turing Architecture

12 nm FinFET

896 CUDAs

56 TMUs

32 ROPs

4GB GDDR5

128-bit Bus

Specifications

