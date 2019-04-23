Gigabyte GTX 1650 Gaming OC Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 5 hours ago
Gigabyte GTX 1650 Gaming OC
We’ve already seen one of the smallest GTX 1650 cards this week, now we’ve got one of the biggest. Gigabyte has stuck one of their bigger dual-fan configurations on this rather modest Nvidia GTX 1650 chipset. The end result should be pretty impressive though, with lower temperatures and hopefully bigger clock speeds and performance.
Because it’s part of the Gigabyte range, not their flagship Aorus range, it’s still quite affordable too. It’s not the sexiest looking card/cooler combo they make, but we’re expecting it to be pretty damn competitive when it comes to overclocking.
16xx Reviews
We’ve already tested the Gigabyte GTX 1660 Gaming OC and the Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti Gaming OC, both of which impressed us with their competitive price, 1080p and 1440p performance. The GTX 1650 obviously isn’t going to match their performance, but I’m hoping for impressive performance at 1080p, but not so well at 1440p or 4K. Here are all our 1650 reviews. However, if you want to spend a little more, you can read our reviews of the 1660 and 1660 Ti’s all linked below also.
GTX 1650
GTX 1660
- ASUS GTX 1660 OC Phoenix
- Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan
- EVGA GTX 1660 XC Ultra
- MSI GTX 1660 6GB Gaming X
- Gigabyte GTX 1660 Gaming OC
GTX 1660 Ti
Features
Pretty much all of the GTX 1650 cards are about the same. The fine details come down to the cooler, and any factory overclocks. The bigger the cooler, the higher the card can be clocked for more performance. The Gigabyte model is a fairly mid-range model, with a rather large cooler, so I’m expecting it to be one of the faster GTX 1650 cards.
- GPU Model: TU117-300 (TU117)
- Nvidia Turing Architecture
- 12 nm FinFET
- 896 CUDAs
- 56 TMUs
- 32 ROPs
- 4GB GDDR5
- 128-bit Bus
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.
£158 is a bit more than I’d like for a low-end gaming card.
How does it compare to the £125 (!) RX 570? https://www.amazon.co.uk/MSI-Radeon-ARMOR-GDDR5-Graphics/dp/B071CFM8XS/ref=asc_df_B071CFM8XS/?tag=googshopuk-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=310739933748&hvpos=1o3&hvnetw=g&hvrand=18230528060004035774&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9045888&hvtargid=pla-323115503421&psc=1
You can even get 4GB RX 580s from £150 …
Sure, they are louder and use more power, but they are more performant.
And let’s not consider second hand versions of these.