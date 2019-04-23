Gigabyte GTX 1650 Gaming OC Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. How We Test 5. Synthetic Benchmarks 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 9. Battlefield V 10. Metro Exodus 11. Far Cry New Dawn 12. The Division 2 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Final Thoughts 15. View All Pages

Gigabyte GTX 1650 Gaming OC

We’ve already seen one of the smallest GTX 1650 cards this week, now we’ve got one of the biggest. Gigabyte has stuck one of their bigger dual-fan configurations on this rather modest Nvidia GTX 1650 chipset. The end result should be pretty impressive though, with lower temperatures and hopefully bigger clock speeds and performance.

Because it’s part of the Gigabyte range, not their flagship Aorus range, it’s still quite affordable too. It’s not the sexiest looking card/cooler combo they make, but we’re expecting it to be pretty damn competitive when it comes to overclocking.

We've already tested the Gigabyte GTX 1660 Gaming OC and the Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti Gaming OC, both of which impressed us with their competitive price, 1080p and 1440p performance. The GTX 1650 obviously isn't going to match their performance, but I'm hoping for impressive performance at 1080p, but not so well at 1440p or 4K.

Features

Pretty much all of the GTX 1650 cards are about the same. The fine details come down to the cooler, and any factory overclocks. The bigger the cooler, the higher the card can be clocked for more performance. The Gigabyte model is a fairly mid-range model, with a rather large cooler, so I’m expecting it to be one of the faster GTX 1650 cards.

GPU Model: TU117-300 (TU117)

Nvidia Turing Architecture

12 nm FinFET

896 CUDAs

56 TMUs

32 ROPs

4GB GDDR5

128-bit Bus

Specifications

