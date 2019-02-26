1MORE Stylish Dual-Dynamic In-Ear Wireless Headphones Review

Introduction

1MORE Stylish

We’re no stranger to a set of 1MORE headphones here at eTeknix. We’ve reviewed their Quad-Driver Hi-Res earphones, the remarkable Triple Driver On-Ear, the innovative Spearhead VRX, or the Triple Driver Hi-Res BT, or the VR BT, and even the Dual Driver BT ANC. Two things have always been consistent, they’re a little expensive (albeit still extremely competitive), and they’ve all been absolutely brilliant. So what’s kicking off down the lower-end of the 1MORE range? The new Stylish headphones, yes, that is their product name. They’re very affordable, but they still promise great performance!

At around £45, they’re basically a £100 cheaper than most 1MORE headphones. However, they still offer a huge set of features. There’s still dual-dynamic drivers, Bluetooth, built-in microphone, fast charging and long battery life, and built-in controls. From a price vs features perspective, that’s a deal that was just too good to pass up. So, let’s take a closer look at what’s on offer!

Features

Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones w/ Microphone And Remote – 1MORE’s patented coaxial dual-dynamic driver design features one titanium + one graphene composite diaphragm with two outer layers of PET to deliver superior sonic detail.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What 1MORE Had to Say

“The coaxial dual-dynamic driver design ensures balance between the small diameter chamber resulting in premium sound quality. A back-to-back antistrophic coil layout helps to offset magnetic interference and keep the sensitivity high. An antistrophic coil layout also assists in maintaining the consistency of the sound wave propogration from the different diaphragms so you can enjoy superior audio performance.”

What’s in the Box?

As with the more expensive 1MORe models, the packaging is superb. All the technical information is laid out, and the products are both well protected and well presented.

In the box, you’ll find the headphones, obviously. Furthermore, you get a protective bag, USB charging cable, extra earbuds, and all the usual documentation.