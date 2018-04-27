Gamemax Aurora Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Aurora RGB

Gamemax has been making a big splash in the European markets this last year or so. They’re not the biggest name here yet, but they’ve released some genuinely fantastic looking and performing chassis that are exceptional value for money compared to their rivals. We’re hoping to see that trend continue with their new Aurora chassis. It’s a bit of a step up in regards to features and design, with a fan hub controller, RGB fans, and unique panel design aiming to give it a more premium approach.

We’ve already reviewed some excellent value for money and great looking chassis from Game Max, such a the Kallis, Obsidian, Polaris, Draco, Moonstone, and Onyx. So let’s see how the Aurora compares!

Features

Design – The Aurora is a premium designed Midi Tower gaming case with a tempered glass left side panel and right panel vent hole to allow more airflow into the case.

LED Power button – The Aurora is designed with a Game Max green LED button on the front.

Tempered Glass Side Panel – The Aurora comes with a fully tempered glass left side panel so the user can show their internal components.

Dual-Ring Spectrum Fans – The Aurora can fit up to 5 fans but it comes with 1 Dual-Ring Halo Spectrum fan at the back and 2 Dual-Ring Halo Spectrum fans at the top to give your case some added colour.

PWM Hub & Controller – The Aurora comes with a PWM hub and remote controller it allows you to connect to 10 devices. Having the hub included keeps your chassis interior clean and tidy. The remote controller allows you to light up your fans eight different colours (Red, Blue, Green, Cyan, White, Purple and Yellow), as well as being able to change the colour of the fans the remote control comes with eight different preset modes.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Game Max product page here.

What Game Max Had to Say