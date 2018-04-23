Tesla Get Failing Grade From US Better Business Bureau

Tesla gets failing grade from the American Better Business Bureau

In terms of modern companies, Tesla is perhaps the one with that the public have the most admiration for. Well, ok, admiration might not be the right word, but I think most people want to see the company do well. Being innovators in electric cars, where Tesla has led all major car brands have now followed.

There, have, however, over the last year or so, been growing rumors that the company might be in trouble. The company has regularly seen production issues with their cars which has led to demand massively outweighing supply. Only last week, for the 2nd time alone this year, Tesla has had to shut down the production line so other areas can catch up.

If that wasn’t bad enough, then the American Better Business Bureau has just given the company a failing grade. Largely due to its failure to quickly or effectively deal with consumer complaints.

What is the Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau is best described, for those outside the US, as the main retail consumer watchdog. Similar to an Ombudsmen. In the report via CNET, the BBB reported that it had received 65 complaints about Tesla in the last year. Of those, however, only 23 were eventually concluded in what they deemed a satisfactory manner.

It is of course highly doubtful that such a rating will have any major effect on the car company. Put simply, it has much bigger problems to worry about (such as getting cars built). That being said though, some people in the US take the BBB ratings very seriously.

What do you think about this? Is Tesla struggling to keep up the pace it has set itself? Do you think the company is in trouble? – Let us know in the comments!