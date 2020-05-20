ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme Z490 Motherboard Review

We’re you impressed by the MAXIMUS XII HERO, you’ll know it takes a lot to do better than what it had to offer. If anything can do it though, it’ll be the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME, as big and bold as it’s obnoxious all-caps product name. It’s the flagship board from the ASUS range, offering up stunning aesthetics, dazzling RGB, and all the features you’ll need to either break some world records or create one of the best performing gaming rigs around. Of course, it’ll have a hefty price tag too, but do you get what you pay for?

ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme Z490 Motherboard

ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme Z490 Motherboard Review 1

ASUS has equipped this board with their premium 16 Phase Power Stage, MicroFine Alloy Chokes, and 10K Japanese Metallic Capacitors. Massive heatsinks will help keep everything cool, from the VRM, right down to the M.2 mounts, everything is armoured, cooled, and protected. Connectivity is enormous too, with both 2.5GbE and 10GbE networking, as well as the fantastic WiFi 6 802.11ax hardware. You also get a plethora of M.2 and SATA ports, and much more beyond.

Features

  • Intel 10th Gen Processor Support
  • 4 x DDR4 4800 MHZ (OC)
  • 4 x M.2 / 8 x SATA 6Gb/s Ports
  • 1 x ROG DIMM.2 Module supports 2 M.2 Socket 3 , with M key, type 2242/2260/2280/22110 storage devices support (PCIE 3.0 x 4 mode)
  • Intel® I225-V 2.5Gb Ethernet
    Marvell® AQtion AQC107 10Gb Ethernet
    Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201
    2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) support 1024QAM/OFDMA/MU-MIMO
  • Supports NVIDIA® 2-Way SLI® Technology
  • Supports AMD 3-Way CrossFireX™ Technology

Check out the full feature set here, as it’s extremely long.

ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme Z490 Motherboard Review 2

What ASUS Had to Say

“Expertly tuned by our ROG Engineers to bring you the ultimate performance. Made to be extreme as the name suggested, is positioned for max performance water-cooling enthusiasts. Combining hardware and software, to achieve optimized overclocking, high-speed memory support and comprehensive water and fan cooling controls, Maximus XII Extreme delivers ultimate performance combined with efficient, reliable operation.” – ASUS

