Gigabyte Z490I AORUS Ultra Motherboard Review

It seems with every generation we see fewer and fewer mini-ITX motherboards, which is a real shame, as I absolutely love them. Then again we see even fewer mATX motherboards now, which is also a real shame. Thankfully, AORUS has a heck of an answer with their Z490I Ultra motherboard, which comes packed with incredible features for such a compact motherboard. Not least the ability to handle the new flagship CPUs from Intel and deal with their increased overclocking requirements.

While it’s only mini-ITX, it still manages to pack in a pretty impressive Direct 8 Phase Digital VRM design with 90A Smart Power Stages. That’s met with larger MOSFET heatsinks and a durable PCH. They’ve not cut on the other features either, with 2.5GbE LAN and Intel WiFi 6 included. You also get the fantastic AMP-Up Audio Hardware with ALC1220-VB, HDMI 2.0 support, RGB Fusion 2.0, Smart Fan 5 and so much more.

What AORUS Had to Say

“Z490I AORUS ULTRA is a mini-ITX motherboard perfect for building a small form factor PC for people who demands higher performance but also cares about aesthetics. The compact yet powerful pc delivers amazing performance with the latest 10th gen CPU, dual slots graphic card and blazing-fast connectivity. It also equips with comprehensive thermal solution to keep it cool under heavy workload. Performance is not compromised by its size.” – AORUS

