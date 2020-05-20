Gigabyte Z490I AORUS Ultra Motherboard Review

/ 37 seconds ago

Next Page »

Gigabyte Z490I AORUS Ultra Motherboard Review

It seems with every generation we see fewer and fewer mini-ITX motherboards, which is a real shame, as I absolutely love them. Then again we see even fewer mATX motherboards now, which is also a real shame. Thankfully, AORUS has a heck of an answer with their Z490I Ultra motherboard, which comes packed with incredible features for such a compact motherboard. Not least the ability to handle the new flagship CPUs from Intel and deal with their increased overclocking requirements.

Gigabyte Z490I AORUS Ultra Motherboard

Gigabyte Z490I AORUS Ultra Motherboard Review 1

While it’s only mini-ITX, it still manages to pack in a pretty impressive Direct 8 Phase Digital VRM design with 90A Smart Power Stages. That’s met with larger MOSFET heatsinks and a durable PCH. They’ve not cut on the other features either, with 2.5GbE LAN and Intel WiFi 6 included. You also get the fantastic AMP-Up Audio Hardware with ALC1220-VB, HDMI 2.0 support, RGB Fusion 2.0, Smart Fan 5 and so much more.

Features

  • Supports 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Series Processors
  • Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 2DIMMs
  • Intel® Optane™ Memory Ready
  • Direct 8 Phase Digital VRM Solution with 90A Smart Power Stage
  • Extended MOSFET Heatsink and Multi-Layered PCH M.2 Heatsink with Heatpipes
  • Onboard Intel® WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 with AORUS Antenna
  • Blazing Fast Intel® 2.5GbE LAN with cFosSpeed
  • AMP-UP Audio with ALC1220-VB for Rear 120dB SNR
  • HDMI 2.0 supports Premium 4K
  • Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guard
  • RGB FUSION 2.0 with Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips
  • Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors and Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP
  • Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card
Gigabyte Z490I AORUS Ultra Motherboard Review 2

What AORUS Had to Say

“Z490I AORUS ULTRA is a mini-ITX motherboard perfect for building a small form factor PC for people who demands higher performance but also cares about aesthetics. The compact yet powerful pc delivers amazing performance with the latest 10th gen CPU, dual slots graphic card and blazing-fast connectivity. It also equips with comprehensive thermal solution to keep it cool under heavy workload. Performance is not compromised by its size.” – AORUS

Z490 Motherboard Reviews

Of course, today is the launch of the new Z490 motherboards as well as the new 10th Gen CPUs from Intel. Check out all of our Z490 reviews below.

ASUS Maximus XII EXTREME
ASUS Maximus XII Hero Wifi
ASUS STRIX-E Gaming
ASUS STRIX-I Gaming
ASUS TUF Z490 PLUS WiFi
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS PRO AX
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS XTREME
Gigabyte Z490I AORUS Ultra
MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk
MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon Wifi
MSI Z490 ACE
MSI Z490 GODLIKE
MSI Z490 Unify

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    How many cores will AMD's next line of CPUs have?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend