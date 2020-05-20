ASUS ROG STRIX-E Gaming Z490 Motherboard Review

While ASUS may have a lot of appeal in the enthusiast market with their mighty MAXIMUS and HERO boards, the STRIX boards are still firmly focused on the gamers. Make no mistake though, this is still a pretty serious motherboard, with a more advanced feature set and a bit more expensive vs their TUF series, but certainly not as expensive as its bigger brothers in the HERO and MAXIMUS series either. You still get big VRM heatsinks, a 14+2 Digital Power Stage, and a good chunk of armoured hardware overall, so it’s already ticking all the right boxes for us.

ASUS has kept the feature set focused on what your typical gamer would need. There’s both Intel LAN and WiFi 6, which are more than fast enough, but no 2.5G or 5G option here like on the more expensive boards. There’s great overclocking support, fast memory support, and rather fantastic audio hardware ready right out of the box though. Plus, with six SATA ports and a pair of M.2 mounts, you’ll have no issues cramming in all the storage you’re likely to need.

Socket LGA 1200

Intel Z490 Chipset

DDR4 4600 MHZ (OC)

OptiMem II

14+2 Power Stage

Extended VRM Heatsinks

Intel I225-V Gigabit LAN

Intel WiFi 6 AX201

SupremeFX S1220A CODEC

DTS Sound Unbound

Thunderbolt Header

“The ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming motherboard is designed to cope with the demands of 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, with boosted power delivery and an optimized cooling design providing more surface area for heat dissipation. ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming features AI enhancements and intuitive dashboards to help you overclock and tweak various parameters easily. Performance aside, ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming catches the eye, sporting cyberpunk inspired aesthetics including a mirrored stainless steel finish.” – ASUS

