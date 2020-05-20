Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master Motherboard Review

/ 5 seconds ago

Next Page »

Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master Motherboard Review

Sitting high up in the Gigabyte AORUS motherboard range, you’ll find the mighty Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master, one of their flagship motherboards for the enthusiast gaming and overclocking market. Of course, it’s not quite as extreme as they, erm, XTREME, but it’s certainly up there in terms of build quality, features, and style. While it is an enthusiast board, it’s firmly planted in the gaming market too, ensuring you get the absolutely best out of your hardware for better FPS, and that’s what we all want really.

Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master Motherboard

Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 1

It comes equipped with a robust Digital Power Design, built onto a 6-layer PCB, with double copper for improved conductivity, and it’s PCIe 4.0 ready, albeit not all of the CPUs will be, so be sure to check that one out. However, with shielded and armoured memory, PCIe lanes, M.2 mounts and more, it’s sure to be a robust configuration. You also get fantastic connectivity right out of the box, thanks to 2.5 GbE LAN, Intel WiFi 6 802.11ax, ESS SABRE DAC Audio and so much more!

Features

  • Supports 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Series Processors
  • Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs
  • Intel® Optane™ Memory Ready
  • 14 Phase Digital VRM Solution with 90A Smart Power Stage and Tantalum Polymer Capacitors Array
  • Shielded Memory Routing for Better Memory Overclocking
  • Newly Invented Thermal Design with Fins-Array II Heatsink and Direct Touch Heatpipe II
  • Onboard Intel® WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT5 with AORUS Antenna
  • 125dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with High-End ESS SABRE 9118 DAC, ALC1220 and WIMA Audio Capacitors
  • Blazing Fast Intel® 2.5GbE LAN with cFosSpeed
  • USB TurboCharger for Mobile Device Fast Charge Support
  • Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards II
  • RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips
  • Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors , Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection
  • Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 2

What AORUS Had to Say

GIGABYTE understands that our customer won’t stop chasing better computer performance, and strive to deliver that in our products. For the Z490 series, protective and optimized memory trace enhance the performance; faster read and write speed save time and improve efficiency; and generous M.2 Storage with thermal guards ensure unthrottled read and write performance. Future upgrades to the Z490 are made possible by the use of PCIe 4.0-ready components.” – AORUS

Z490 Motherboard Reviews

Of course, today is the launch of the new Z490 motherboards as well as the new 10th Gen CPUs from Intel. Check out all of our Z490 reviews below.

ASUS Maximus XII EXTREME
ASUS Maximus XII Hero Wifi
ASUS STRIX-E Gaming
ASUS STRIX-I Gaming
ASUS TUF Z490 PLUS WiFi
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS PRO AX
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS XTREME
Gigabyte Z490I AORUS Ultra
MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk
MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon Wifi
MSI Z490 ACE
MSI Z490 GODLIKE
MSI Z490 Unify

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD X570 or Intel Z390?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend