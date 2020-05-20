MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE Motherboard Review

The Alpha, The Omega, Thee Almighty! There are few words that could top “EXTREME” or “ULTIMATE” but I think GODLIKE just about tops them all. That’s a bold name for any product though, you’re implying it’s basically infallible and perhaps even omnipotent. What I’m getting at, is that if this isn’t the fastest most amazing motherboard ever, it’s a bit of a silly name. That being said, it’s certainly got the look of the best motherboard, and a feature-list so long, I doubt I’ll fit it all into this review.

MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE Motherboard

GODLIKE is the best MSI has to offer, there’s no model above this one right now. So it comes with everything, and honestly, a little more than that. Networking comes from the flagship 10G Aquantia LAN, or the Realtek RTL8125B 2.5G LAN, or 802.11 Ax WiFi! Audio? How above the award-winning ALC1220 paired with the fantastic ESS SABRE9018Q2C combo DAC. Then you have dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, a wide array of M.2 mounts, including an additional PCIe card for RAID M.2. As I said, the list goes on, and it’s all drool-worthy stuff.

Features

Supports 10th Gen Intel ® Core™ / Pentium ® Celeron ® processors for LGA 1200 socket

Core™ / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 5000(OC) MHz

Ready 4 the Future: Support Lightning Gen 4 Solution for the future

Dual Thunderbolt™ 3 ports: Experience Thunderbolt 3 with unprecedented interface bandwidth speeds up to 40Gbp and support for up to six daisy-chained devices.

Dynamic Dashboard II: Built-in colorful OLED screen panel indicates the status of GODLIKE and shows off your own personality.

Extreme Power Design: INTERSIL digital PWM, 16+1+1 phases with 90A Smart Power Stage, dual CPU power connectors and exclusive Mirrored Power Arrangement to unleash the true power of your processors.

Outstanding Cooling Solution: Stacked Fin Array, VRM Heat-pipe, Frozr Heatsink, MOSFET Baseplate and M.2 Shield Frozr ensure the extreme performance with low temp.

Latest Network Solution: Onboard 10G Super LAN, 2.5G LAN and latest Wi-Fi 6 solution deliver the best online experience without lag.

Smart Button: One button with multiple hardware control. Reset Computer, Safe Boot, Turbo Fan and EZ LED control functions with just one click.

M.2 XPANDER-Z GEN 4 S: This PCI-Express card offers two extra M.2 slots with smart fan cooling solution to increase your storage capacity at maximum speed.

What MSI Had to Say

The MEG series seeks to transcend current gaming products, the flagship model designed to push the limits of what an extreme gaming series can be. Combining the strengths of our existing arsenal with new innovative technology; this results in significant improvements in operational and gaming efficiency. With the MEG series, take complete control of performance and personalization with the ultimate gaming series for enthusiasts who want it all. – MSI

