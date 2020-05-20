MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi Motherboard Review

MSI is one of the leading brands in the enthusiast gaming market. They’ve delivered many of the best graphics cards, motherboards and much more over the years. Sure, we’re reviewing their GODLIKE motherboard today too. However, that’s BIG money and pretty extreme for most gamers. The Carbon series has long been a sweet spot between a mid-range motherboard and the flagships, and it looks like it is set to repeat that trend.

MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi Motherboard

It’s obviously not a “cheap” motherboard, but as I said, it’s not going to be right up with the ultra-expensive ones either. It’s certainly well equipped either way, with an impressive Enhanced Power Design for reliable overclocking. There’s also M.2 support, 2.5G LAN, AX WiFi, and a Lightning USB, and plenty more beyond. If that’s not ticking all the boxes for your next PC build, I’ll be shocked.

Features

Supports 10th Gen Intel ® Core™ / Pentium ® Celeron ® processors for LGA 1200 socket

Core™ / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 4800(OC) MHz

Ready 4 the Future: Support Lightning Gen 4 Solution for the future

Enhanced Power Design: 12+1+1 Duet Rail Power System, 8+4 pin CPU power connectors, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost

MYSTIC LIGHT: 16.8 million colors / 29 effects controlled in one click. MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION supports both RGB and RAINBOW LED strip.

M.2 Shield Frozr: Both M.2 slots with Shield Frozr to built for high performance system and non-stop gaming experience

Lightning USB 20G: Powered by ASmedia 3241 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 controller, offering never before seen USB speeds up to 20Gb/s with USB Type-C

AUDIO BOOST 4: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience

2.5G LAN with LAN Manager and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX Solution: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use. Delivers a secure, stable and fast network connection

Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation

What MSI Had to Say

“The MPG series brings out the best in gamers by allowing full expression in colour with advanced RGB lighting control and synchronization. Experiment on another level of personalization with a front LED strip that provides convenient in-game and real-time notifications. With the MPG series, transform your equipment into the centre of attention and top leaderboards in style.” – MSI

