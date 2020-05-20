MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi Motherboard Review

/ 29 seconds ago

Next Page »

MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi Motherboard Review

MSI is one of the leading brands in the enthusiast gaming market. They’ve delivered many of the best graphics cards, motherboards and much more over the years. Sure, we’re reviewing their GODLIKE motherboard today too. However, that’s BIG money and pretty extreme for most gamers. The Carbon series has long been a sweet spot between a mid-range motherboard and the flagships, and it looks like it is set to repeat that trend.

MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi Motherboard

MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi Motherboard Review 1

It’s obviously not a “cheap” motherboard, but as I said, it’s not going to be right up with the ultra-expensive ones either. It’s certainly well equipped either way, with an impressive Enhanced Power Design for reliable overclocking. There’s also M.2 support, 2.5G LAN, AX WiFi, and a Lightning USB, and plenty more beyond. If that’s not ticking all the boxes for your next PC build, I’ll be shocked.

Features

  • Supports 10th Gen Intel® Core™ / Pentium® Celeron® processors for LGA 1200 socket
  • Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 4800(OC) MHz
  • Ready 4 the Future: Support Lightning Gen 4 Solution for the future
  • Enhanced Power Design: 12+1+1 Duet Rail Power System, 8+4 pin CPU power connectors, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost
  • MYSTIC LIGHT: 16.8 million colors / 29 effects controlled in one click. MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION supports both RGB and RAINBOW LED strip.
  • M.2 Shield Frozr: Both M.2 slots with Shield Frozr to built for high performance system and non-stop gaming experience
  • Lightning USB 20G: Powered by ASmedia 3241 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 controller, offering never before seen USB speeds up to 20Gb/s with USB Type-C
  • AUDIO BOOST 4: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience
  • 2.5G LAN with LAN Manager and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX Solution: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use. Delivers a secure, stable and fast network connection
  • Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation
MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi Motherboard Review 2

What MSI Had to Say

“The MPG series brings out the best in gamers by allowing full expression in colour with advanced RGB lighting control and synchronization. Experiment on another level of personalization with a front LED strip that provides convenient in-game and real-time notifications. With the MPG series, transform your equipment into the centre of attention and top leaderboards in style.” – MSI

Z490 Motherboard Reviews

Of course, today is the launch of the new Z490 motherboards as well as the new 10th Gen CPUs from Intel. Check out all of our Z490 reviews below.

ASUS Maximus XII EXTREME
ASUS Maximus XII Hero Wifi
ASUS STRIX-E Gaming
ASUS STRIX-I Gaming
ASUS TUF Z490 PLUS WiFi
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS PRO AX
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS XTREME
Gigabyte Z490I AORUS Ultra
MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk
MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon Wifi
MSI Z490 ACE
MSI Z490 GODLIKE
MSI Z490 Unify

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is Ray Tracing a feature that you care about?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend