ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 Motherboard Review

There are a few things that get me hyped for a new motherboard. Improved performance and support for new CPUs is one thing, of course. However, the words AsRock, Phantom, and Mini-ITX are even more exciting. AsRock are one of the finest brands out there, and they’ve created many of the best looking and more feature-packed motherboards for several generations now. Premium, mini-ITX, Phantom, flagship, these are all words that roughly translate to expensive. However, despite the price tag, it seems you’re getting everything you’re paying for and then some with the ITX/TB3.

ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 Motherboard

Obviously, you get 10th Gen Intel CPU support, and the board comes Gen4 ready for the Comet Lake CPUs too. It may be mini-ITX, which is awesome, but it’s not exactly small on high-end hardware options. There’s Thunderbolt 3, Ultra M.2, Intel WiFi 6 as well as Phantom Gaming 2.5G LAN. That’s an impressive setup for those wanting big connectivity in a smaller form factor. Those wanting a bit more of everything may want to check out the ATX Velocita board here.

Features

Supports 10th Gen and future generation Intel ® Core™ Processors (Socket 1200)

Core™ Processors (Socket 1200) Supports DDR4 4666MHz+ (OC)

1 PCIe 3.0 x16

Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort, Intel ® Thunderbolt™ 3

Thunderbolt™ 3 7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec), Nahimic Audio

4 SATA3, 2 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)

1 Intel ® Thunderbolt™ 3 Type-C

Thunderbolt™ 3 Type-C 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gb/s (Rear)

4 USB 3.2 Gen1 5Gb/s (2 Front, 2 Rear)

Intel ® Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4Gbps) + BT 5.1

Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4Gbps) + BT 5.1 Phantom Gaming 2.5 Gigabit LAN

Polychrome SYNC

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 Motherboard product page here.

What ASRock Had to Say

“Phantom Gaming is designed by gamers and for gamers! Underneath its relentless appearance lie plentiful gaming oriented features and excellent gaming capabilities. It’s all about bringing a new gaming experience to gamers!”

