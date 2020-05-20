ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (Wi-Fi) Z490 Motherboard Review

The Maximus series has long bee one of the hottest tickets in the PC world. I mean, they’re not shouting about it into their 12th generation of this series for nothing! Bridging the gap between the high-end and the extreme, the HERO is a very popular choice for many PC enthusiasts and it’s easy to see why. The price is higher, but you get a heck of a lot for your money. Plus, it’s still significantly less expensive than their flagship motherboard, while still offering many comparable features.

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (Wi-Fi) Z490 Motherboard

The feature list on this motherboard isn’t actually listed anywhere, instead, it’s dashed around the product page in a fancy layout that’s basically impossible for me to copy below. I’ve pulled a few highlights though. As you can expect from the new Z490 chipset though, we’ve got some pretty serious hardware on offer here, with a strong emphasis on overclocking, stability and thermal management. ASUS has a strong overclocking heritage, and it looks like the HERO is more than up to getting the best out of the new Intel CPUs. Plus, there’s comprehensive networking and connectivity, and some truly fantastic audio hardware too!

Features

Intel® LGA 1200 socket: Ready for 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors

14+2 VRM 60A with ProCool II

Larger and extended VRM Heatsinks with Heatpipe, conductivity pad, and more

Intel WiFi 6 AX201, Marvell 5 Gbps and Intel 1 Gbps Ethernet.

5- Way Optimization with AI Overclocking

Livedash OLED Display

ESS ES9023P and S1220 Codec DAC audio with Switching MOSFETs and Nichicon Caps.

ASUS Optimem III

10K Black Metallic Capacitors, Microfine Alloy Chokes, 70A Power Stage

What ASUS Had to Say

“ROG Maximus XII Hero is the perfect foundation to the Republic of Gamers. It’s a motherboard that packs substantial power, smart cooling and faster memory support under a stealthy skin. Loaded with renowned ROG features, from AI overclocking and AI cooling to attention-grabbing Aura Sync illumination, Maximus XII Hero is ready to perform and crafted for customization.” – ASUS

