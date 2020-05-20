ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (Wi-Fi) Z490 Motherboard Review

/ 1 hour ago

Next Page »

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (Wi-Fi) Z490 Motherboard Review

The Maximus series has long bee one of the hottest tickets in the PC world. I mean, they’re not shouting about it into their 12th generation of this series for nothing! Bridging the gap between the high-end and the extreme, the HERO is a very popular choice for many PC enthusiasts and it’s easy to see why. The price is higher, but you get a heck of a lot for your money. Plus, it’s still significantly less expensive than their flagship motherboard, while still offering many comparable features.

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (Wi-Fi) Z490 Motherboard

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (Wi-Fi) Z490 Motherboard Review 1

The feature list on this motherboard isn’t actually listed anywhere, instead, it’s dashed around the product page in a fancy layout that’s basically impossible for me to copy below. I’ve pulled a few highlights though. As you can expect from the new Z490 chipset though, we’ve got some pretty serious hardware on offer here, with a strong emphasis on overclocking, stability and thermal management. ASUS has a strong overclocking heritage, and it looks like the HERO is more than up to getting the best out of the new Intel CPUs. Plus, there’s comprehensive networking and connectivity, and some truly fantastic audio hardware too!

Features

  • Intel® LGA 1200 socket: Ready for 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors
  • 14+2 VRM 60A with ProCool II
  • Larger and extended VRM Heatsinks with Heatpipe, conductivity pad, and more
  • Intel WiFi 6 AX201, Marvell 5 Gbps and Intel 1 Gbps Ethernet.
  • 5- Way Optimization with AI Overclocking
  • Livedash OLED Display
  • ESS ES9023P and S1220 Codec DAC audio with Switching MOSFETs and Nichicon Caps.
  • ASUS Optimem III
  • 10K Black Metallic Capacitors, Microfine Alloy Chokes, 70A Power Stage
ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (Wi-Fi) Z490 Motherboard Review 2

What ASUS Had to Say

“ROG Maximus XII Hero is the perfect foundation to the Republic of Gamers. It’s a motherboard that packs substantial power, smart cooling and faster memory support under a stealthy skin. Loaded with renowned ROG features, from AI overclocking and AI cooling to attention-grabbing Aura Sync illumination, Maximus XII Hero is ready to perform and crafted for customization.” – ASUS

Z490 Motherboard Reviews

Of course, today is the launch of the new Z490 motherboards as well as the new 10th Gen CPUs from Intel. Check out all of our Z490 reviews below.

ASUS Maximus XII EXTREME
ASUS Maximus XII Hero Wifi
ASUS STRIX-E Gaming
ASUS STRIX-I Gaming
ASUS TUF Z490 PLUS WiFi
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS PRO AX
Gigabyte Z490 AORUS XTREME
Gigabyte Z490I AORUS Ultra
MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk
MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon Wifi
MSI Z490 ACE
MSI Z490 GODLIKE
MSI Z490 Unify

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Motherboard Brand?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend