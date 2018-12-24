Mikes Rant Christmas Edition – 5 Gifts Too Expensive For Santa

Mikes Rant – 5 Gifts Too Expensive For Santa

An 8K TV

In all honesty, it’s a bit tricky to make a convincing argument for the real necessity of a 4K TV at the moment. I mean, the vast majority of the content capable of playing 4K resolution video is behind a paywall of some description. Be it a TV service or via a UHD DVD player (and of course the expensive DVDs that go with it).

In the spirit of unnecessary but expensive things I would like though, a 8K TV is certainly on the list.

So Santa – Please send me this amazingly expensive 8K Samsung TV!

A Nvidia 2080 Ti

Ok, so I know a select few of you will be reading this so you can skip to the next one… b*stards. In terms of graphics cards though, the Nvidia 2080Ti has again represented the peak of performance at a price that would require the vast majority of us to go through the rest of our lives with just one kidney.

While the 20XX might impress us in terms of performance, it isn’t quite so impressive in terms of the cost. That being said though, I need me some of that ray tracing technology in my life!

So Santa – Please send me this ASUS ROG Strix 2080 Ti graphics card.

A Pair Of Ultra High Quality Headphones!

Whether you take your music or gaming seriously, a good set of head (or ear) phones can provide you with a huge advantage. Having spent many years languishing in the ‘relatively’ cheap market, I made a purchase last year of some very nice headphones and have not looked back since. I can’t stress enough just how nice they can be and what a huge difference they can make to your overall experience.

With us having reviewed the 1MORE Triple Driver Hi-Res BT In-Ear Headphones though, I have decided that I need these in my life permanently!

So Santa – Please send me these 1MORE Triple Driver Hi-Res BT In-Ear Headphones.

A Threadripper Processor!

Since I’m already asking for a graphics card, I might as well have a nice new processor to go with it. While Intel might have the edge in outright gaming performance, I am, however, after something more ‘workhorse’ related. As part of my job here at eTeknix, I’m often doing about 20 things at once while also editing 4 videos while rendering 2 others. In brief, I need a processor that will eat all of this work up while allowing me to sneak in a couple rounds of Overwatch while the boss isn’t looking!

In this regard, I can’t think of anything better than the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990wx. There is, however, the small matter of its price tag!

So Santa – Please send me this AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX processor.

A Brand New Monitor!

With this brand new CPU and GPU, I am of course going to need something to actually watch it all working! Yes, I could use the 8K TV, but firstly that’s hardly practical for PC gaming and secondly I might want to watch many of the Christmas TV specials while I peruse YouTube for my daily dose of ‘man falling over’ videos.

With this in mind, I wouldn’t mind a 43″ HDR monitor. It would top off this fantastic system I’m constructing courtest of Jolly Old Saint Nick (who might not be so jolly when his credit card statement arrives).

So Santa – Please send me this Philips 436M6VBPAB 43″ HDR1000 Adaptive Sync Gaming Monitor.

What Would You Like For Christmas?

At this point, I’ve probably burnt up all the presents due to me from Santa for the next 240 years. What do you think though? Is there a particular tech gadget you’d like for Christmas but is a little on the expensive side? – Let us know in the comments!

Keep it as cheap as you can though, Santa’s got his job cut out filling this list of mine!

Disclaimer

Mikes is a miserable sod at the best of times and may not necessarily be experiencing the love and forgiveness of the Christmas Season. He does, however, always love to tell people that he was right! He can’t help it!- As such, please note that Mikes Rant is an opinion piece and we at eTeknix as a whole may not (and probably don’t) agree with him!

