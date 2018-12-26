Mikes Rant – Christmas Edition – Craziest News From 2018!

Mikes Rant – Craziest News From 2018!

There’s a bit of an expression around here at eTeknix. If there’s a job worth doing, it’s worth doing well – If there’s a stupid or ridiculous news story, give it to Mike. In fairness though, I’m not complaining as, generally speaking, I take great pleasure in checking out some of the weirdest and wackiest news.

With the end of the year shortly upon us, let’s check out some of my highlights of the year.

Walking Dead – Alternative Ending!

The news of the closure of Telltale Games was rather sad. I can’t honestly say I was surprised, except perhaps that it happened halfway through the development of the final series of The Walking Dead. There was, however, one silver lining. With the staff now free from in-house confidentiality, a video emerged detailing an alternative ending to the first season. I won’t spoil it for you as you can watch it below, but let’s just say that Lee gets a bit more of a dramatic exit.

You can read the full story in the link here!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t Cheat At Mario Kart!

A father in America had found that his daughter had been cheating him at Mario Kart for quite some time. When he’d leave the room (presumably for a quick bathroom break) she would unpause the game just for a couple seconds. Now, in Mario Kart terms, this can give you quite a significant advantage.

Dad, however, decided to have a little revenge by faking a rejection letter from the school she hoped to get into. You can watch the video below! (Don’t worry, it has a happy ending).

You can read the full story in the link here!

Metal Gear Robbery!

Robbery, of course, is no laughing matter. Well, ok, it might be when a bungled robbery is set to the Metal Gear Solid theme and includes a bunch of sound effects from the game. We’ve copied the video in below and this was, perhaps, the funniest highlight of the year.

You can read the full story in the link here!

Damn You Colm O’Driscoll!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is looking more than likely to win the vast majority of the ‘game of the year’ awards, but there has been a rather amusing spin-off to it. Namely, that the main antagonist has been receiving abusive messages via Twitter. This isn’t, of course, the actual game character, but Colm O’Driscoll, a man from Ireland who has absolutely no connection to the game and definitely didn’t shoot your horse! So stop blaming him!

You can read the full story in the link here!

We should, in addition, also give a mention to the adult website that reported ‘wild west’ searches went up 745% after the game’s release. You can read that one in the link here!

Donald Trump Misdirection!

Since the beginning of the year, there has been something of a campaign to cause more than a little misdirection when people search the US President Donald Trump. Through manipulation of algorithms or straight up trolling, groups and individuals have successfully managed to get something other than a picture of the President to appear.

For example, earlier this year searching ‘idiot’ on Google returned several images of the President – You can read the full story in the link here!

Additionally, and more recently, people were editing the Wikipedia picture of Donald Trump replacing it with a penis – You can read the full story in the link here!

Dark Souls – You… Survived?! – Nope!

A Dark Souls Twitch streamer managed to sum up the game very concisely earlier this year. With the release of the Remastered version of the original game, many people have been returning to Dark Souls and one play, in particular, got exceptionally lucky. With the Bed of Chaos knocking him down, this usually results in a death. Amazingly though, the character was sent flying to 1 safe spot on the entire map. Initially amazed at the luck, rest assured that Dark Souls corrected this error shortly after.

You can read the full story in the link here!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Drunk Shopping Regrets! – The pig, peacock and salamander!

I think we can all agree that online shopping while drunk is not a good idea. One person, however, took this to new levels. During the Chinese equivalent of the Black Friday sales, the shopper (who intended to just buy some clothes) woke up (with a hangover) to find that instead, they had actually purchased a pig, peacock and salamander. Yes, you read that correctly.

You can read the full story in the link here!

Man Uses Homemade Roller Suit To Tackle Rush Hour Traffic

Finally, we end with perhaps the craziest (at least in terms of sanity-levels) story of the year. A man in China decided that it would be a great idea to not only create a homemade ‘roller-suit’ but also to try it out in rush hour traffic. We’ve included the video below just so you can see how mad he was!

You can read the full story in the link here!

What Do You Think?

What do you think? Pretty crazy stuff right? – Well, what’s the craziest news story you can remember from this year? – Let us know in the comments!

Disclaimer

Mikes is a miserable sod at the best of times and may not necessarily be experiencing the love and forgiveness of the Christmas Season – As such, please note that Mikes Rant is an opinion piece and we at eTeknix as a whole may not (and probably don’t) agree with him!

Did you enjoy Mikes Rant? If so, please check out his previous ones which include: